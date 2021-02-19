Person suspected of being involved in murder in custody after located by deputies in Castaic

One person suspected of being involved in a murder outside of Los Angeles County was placed into custody Friday in Castaic, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call about the suspect being in the area and was located near The Old Road and Sloan Canyon Road at around 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the station at 1:15 p.m., who said officials were still on scene investigating at that time.

The suspect was located in a vehicle from Utah, although the exact place where the alleged crime occurred was not immediately known, according to Marquez.

Multiple people were also detained, but it is unknown if they are also related to the alleged crime, he added.

“Several were detained but one of the parties we believe is a suspect wanted for murder,” said Marquez. “We’re not exactly sure where the crime occurred but it is believed to have happened outside of L.A. County or the state of California.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.