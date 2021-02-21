Pursuit ends in overturned vehicle

The pursuit of a vehicle ended early Sunday morning, when the car lost control, struck a tree and a fence and then landed on its roof, according to law enforcement officials.

The resulting traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Newhall and Railroad avenues, where Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the overturned vehicle after receiving reports from California Highway Patrol officers just after 2:15 a.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

The pursuit of a vehicle ended when it crashed near the intersection of Newhall and Railroad avenues on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Rick McClure for The Signal

“No persons were trapped, and we transported one person to a local trauma center,” Pickett said.

The driver was able to climb out of the vehicle before he was subsequently transported to the hospital.

No further details regarding the incident were released, nor is it known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, as of the publication of this article.

