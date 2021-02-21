Santa Clarita Valley sees 66 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,393

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,179,063

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 136

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 19,793

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,498; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 19: 13, with 1,129 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 66, 49 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,529

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 19): 247

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,699

Unincorporated – Acton: 430

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 249

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 765

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,539 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 38

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1023

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 305

Unincorporated – Valencia: 172

Caleb Lunetta

