Saugus High shooting victims’ names added to Central Park sign

Thousands of people gathered at Central Park more than a year ago to honor the victims of the deadly Saugus High School shooting. Today, those victims’ names are officially part of the entrance to the place where the community came together to mourn.

“In Memoriam Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell,” reads the new addition placed Thursday on the base of the west monument sign located at the entrance of the park along Bouquet Canyon Road.

The city, as well as local businesses such as Feathers Sign & Printing and Stay Green Inc., worked together to complete the project by Thursday, according to Bryan Muehlberger, Gracie’s father, who spearheaded efforts with Blackwell’s father, Frank, to bring the designation to fruition.

The names of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell were added to the sign at entrance to Central Park in Saugus on Thursday, 021821. Dan Watson/The Signal

Efforts from the families and members of the community included a petition that garnered more than 10,000 signatures in support of the addition, and it was ultimately approved late last year by the Santa Clarita City Council and the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

“It’s been a long road to get here, but we’re very happy with what got put there,” said Bryan. “It looks beautiful. It’s surreal because a big part of you is sad to have your child memorialized on a sign but it’s also nice to see. Both Dominic’s and Gracie’s names have brought so much positivity to the community.”

Work to add a separate memorial in honor of the students, which includes two colorful 11-foot obelisks, at a different part of the park is underway. Muehlberger hopes to see it complete sometime in May.