SCV sees 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours

In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,091

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,183,378

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 157

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 20,057

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,146; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 22: 18, with 1,135 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 100, 70 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,719

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 22): 248, with two additional deaths being reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials on Monday. This total reflects a decrease by one from the previous day. Death numbers can be subject to change based on further investigation.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,832

Unincorporated – Acton: 437

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 252

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 43

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 778

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,553 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,033

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 308

Unincorporated – Valencia: 176