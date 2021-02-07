SCV sees 111 new cases in past day

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
LA County Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 4,860

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County:1,143,422

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 193

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,955

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,607; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 6: 60, with 1,058 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 111, 78 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,582

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV, as of Feb. 5: 233

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,984

Unincorporated – Acton: 405

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 236

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 729

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,465 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 979

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 290

Unincorporated – Valencia: 167

Caleb Lunetta

