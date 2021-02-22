SCV Sheriff’s deputy honored with procession

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Monday morning to honor Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo with a procession after his death last week.

Romo died Valentine’s Day in the hospital after he had contracted COVID-19 in December, according to colleagues.

Friends and family were joined by Romo’s colleagues from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, as well as from the William S. Hart Union High School District, where Romo had served as a school deputy at Rio Norte Junior High School and Valencia High School for more than a decade.

Friends, family and colleagues of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo attend a procession in his honor on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Cory Rubin/For The Signal

The procession began at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center where sheriff’s deputies loaded Romo’s body onto a vehicle headed to Forest Lawn Memorial Parks & Mortuaries in Hollywood.

As the motorcade made its way down Interstate 5, officials from various law enforcement agencies stood in salute on bridges to pay their respects.

The deputy was a 25-year veteran of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and transferred to the SCV Sheriff’s Station in 2004.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies load Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo’s body onto a vehicle for a procession on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Cory Rubin/For The Signal

“Our station is currently mourning the loss of one of our own,” read a statement issued by the SCV Sheriff’s Station after Romo’s death. “He was a great partner, family man and friend. He always managed to bring spirit to the station with a smile and positive attitude, as well as took pride in providing security to students.”

Romo is survived by his wife, Natalie, and his three children, Marko, Sean and Natalia.