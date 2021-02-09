Supes to discuss PSPS, COVID-19-related measures

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss during Tuesday’s regular meeting ways it can address Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS, which have plagued Santa Clarita Valley residents for the past couple of years.

The board is set to look at options to try and lessen the negative outcomes of PSPS events for Edison’s customers.

In addition, the board is scheduled to consider a motion aimed at requiring restaurants and other food-service providers to furnish disposable foodware only upon the request of customers, in an effort to reduce waste.

The motion is set to be revisited Tuesday after being delayed for revisions. The revised motion would consider feedback from relevant business representatives and advocates for the environment.

Another motion would coordinate with local and regional transit operators, authorities and companies to allow residents transportation and direct access to the various COVID-19-vaccination sites.

Two more motions look at projects for the unincorporated communities of Acton and Val Verde.

The first would revise the budget for safety improvements to Fire Camp 11, also known as the Acton Conservation Camp, located on the 8800 block of Soledad Canyon Road. The budget for the improvements to the camp, which houses some of the inmate camp crews, would be reduced from $6.2 million to $3.4 million.

The second would approve a water main on Del Valle Road in Val Verde at an estimated construction cost of $2.1-3.1 million.