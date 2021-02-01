Suspect outstanding in reported armed robbery at Saugus Trader Joe’s

Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed a Saugus Trader Joe’s at gunpoint Sunday night. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a robbery on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 8:05 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga. 

The suspect was armed with a handgun and stole an unknown amount of funds, Arriaga added. 

The suspect, who was only described as a female, “(is) still outstanding,” said Arriaga. “It is currently still under active investigation.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, officials added. 

