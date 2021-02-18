Two arrested in Newhall on suspicion of selling marijuana, nicotine to minors

Two men were arrested at a Newhall home on Wednesday after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies allegedly found marijuana and nicotine sales taking place in the garage.

Deputies said they suspect that both men were using the residence to sell the drugs to juveniles.

Deputies photograph the marijuana and vape products allegedly sold out of a garage in Newhall. Photo courtesy of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

While the full report was not available as of noon Thursday, Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Juvenile Intervention Team said they served a search warrant at 7 p.m. on the 25100 block of Wiley Canyon Road after they were told these products were being sold to children under the age of 18.

“During a search of the garage, it was discovered a full functioning marijuana business was illegally operating and selling numerous products containing marijuana, THC and nicotine to multiple juveniles,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station in an email on Thursday.

Deputies released pictures from the scene in a social media post Thursday morning, showing garage shelves full of various electronic vape cartridges, pens and marijuana-related products.

One of the 22-year-old men arrested listed his occupation as being “Education,” but it was unclear in what capacity as of this story’s publication, and station officials declined further comment when asked. He was booked on misdemeanor suspicion of maintaining a place to sell controlled substances.

The other 22-year-old man, who had a listed profession of pool technician, was arrested on a felony charge of furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 years old.