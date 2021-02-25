Two arrested over reported trespassing at Valencia hotel

Sheriff search belongings as a person is released after five people were involved in a fight at the Hilton Garden. Dan Watson/ The Signal.
Two individuals were arrested Wednesday following an incident of alleged trespassing and a call for backup from sheriff’s deputies. 

The call was first reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on the 27700 block of The Old Road. 

At the hotel, there were “five people being detained pending a trespassing investigation,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Sgt. Adam Stoll said shortly after the call that there had not been an altercation between the group and staff, but rather described them as “uncooperative.”

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to detain five people and begin searching their belongings. 

Arriaga said at least two people were arrested as a result of the incident, with the initial charge being trespassing. 

No further details were available as of the publication of this article. 

No injuries were reported in the area as a result of the call.

