Valencia explosion caused by commercial pyrotechnics

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosives Detail is assisting the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in investigating an explosion at a Valencia industrial park Tuesday that sparked a 1-acre brush fire and sent at least four to the hospital.

Initial reports indicated that the explosion had occurred at a movie set, though detectives later learned the blast was caused by the processing of commercial pyrotechnics, which were owned by a private company, according to a Nixle released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials also confirmed Wednesday it appeared it was not a movie shoot or set, but rather a location where some of these set supplies are stored.

Firefighters responded to an explosion that sparked a brush fire in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Firefighters and law enforcement personnel first responded to reports of an explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop just before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Three people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition with severe burns and other injuries, with a fourth reportedly driving themselves to a local emergency room, according to officials on the scene.

All of the victims suffered extensive injuries and were subsequently transported to a trauma center, with two later transferred to a burn ward, per the Nixle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad arrives on scene at 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop after an explosion in Valencia on Tuesday, 020221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Forward progress on the blaze, dubbed the #RyeFire, was halted around 5:20 p.m. at 1 acre following a quick aerial and ground attack, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson/Explosives Detail at 323-881-7500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS, or 8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.