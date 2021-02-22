Valencia grad takes home second PGA Tour victory

Valencia High School graduate Max Homa took home another PGA Tour win in a playoff at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades Sunday.

Homa beat runner-up Tony Finau after missing a 3-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th hole.

Both Homa and Finau finished with a total score of 272 and 12-under par over the four-day event, with Homa securing the win by just one stroke in the two-hole playoff. .

This is Homa’s second win on the PGA Tour after a win at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019.