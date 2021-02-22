Valencia grad takes home second PGA Tour victory

Valencia High School graduate Max Homa took home another PGA Tour win in a playoff at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades Sunday.

Homa beat runner-up Tony Finau after missing a 3-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th hole.

Both Homa and Finau finished with a total score of 272 and 12-under par over the four-day event, with Homa securing the win by just one stroke in the two-hole playoff. .

This is Homa’s second win on the PGA Tour after a win at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

