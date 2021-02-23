Vehicle crashes into school building

Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vehicle versus a building around 4:40 p.m. on the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

A vehicle drove into a school building in Saugus on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Units arrived on (the) scene and found that it was a one-story school building,” Lua said.

The incident was dubbed the #PetiteIC at La Petite Academy, a preschool and daycare, according to the school’s website.

Multiple children are airlifted to a trauma center after an SUV crashes through the wall of the La Petite Academy in Saugus Monday afternoon. February 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Two helicopters were called to the scene for three pediatric patients, who were flown to a local hospital, per fire officials.

The children, all of whom were under the age of five, were transported as a precautionary measure, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

While the crash remains under investigation, it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor, Stoll added.

