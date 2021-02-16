Vehicle crashes off Interstate 5 down embankment

A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of one vehicle that had gone down an embankment off northbound Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Firefighters talk to a woman holding a child after they were rescued from her SUV that went over the side off Interstate 5 down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

The vehicle, described as a white van, reportedly traveled 50 feet down an embankment, with firefighters arriving on the scene reporting no one was trapped, added spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

Six patients — one adult and five children — were reportedly in the van, all with minor injuries, Matheny said.