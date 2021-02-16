Vehicle crashes off Interstate 5 down embankment

Firefighters respond to a vehicle that fell 50 feet off Interstate 5 down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of one vehicle that had gone down an embankment off northbound Interstate 5 at Calgrove Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Firefighters talk to a woman holding a child after they were rescued from her SUV that went over the side off Interstate 5 down an embankment on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

The vehicle, described as a white van, reportedly traveled 50 feet down an embankment, with firefighters arriving on the scene reporting no one was trapped, added spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

Six patients — one adult and five children — were reportedly in the van, all with minor injuries, Matheny said.

A firefighter retrieves a child car seat from a vehicle that went over the side near Calgrove Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS