Veterans, friends, family attend memorial ceremony for Bill Reynolds

Surrounded by the flag and veterans that he devoted his life to supporting, over 50 friends, family and retired military attended the funeral of Bill Reynolds on Saturday.

Reynolds, 74, of Valencia, died last month following complications with heart surgery. For the last two decades, the Vietnam veteran who served in the Charlie Company of the 4th/47th, 9th Infantry Division, was an advocate for those who served, both here in Santa Clarita and around the country.

During the funeral, a military flyover was conducted by The Condor Squadron out of Van Nuys, with four World War II-era planes passing overhead.

In attendance were Reynold’s family, friends and a number of elected officials, including former City Councilman Bob Kellar and Congressman Mike Garcia.

Garcia recalled meeting Reynolds for the first time and sitting down at a coffee shop to share stories from their service, which he referred to as one of the “best experiences of his life.”

“That’s what Bill did,” said Garcia. “He took a little bit of happiness and he magnified and he amplified. He made his brothers in arms feel better about themselves, about their history, about their service, about their country.”

“God breathed into Bill life, and Bill breathed into all of us patriotism, and pride in our flag, pride in our history and pride in our nation,” Garcia added.

During the ceremony, Bill’s son Mike, spoke to how he took pride in his dad’s military service and volunteerism.

“Upon returning from Vietnam, he knew he had to live his life with purpose — and that purpose he said was living for the fallen,” Garcia added. “This purpose was ingrained in him and what drove him through life.”

Reynold’s son described him as a people person who wanted to talk to anyone and everyone. A number of the veterans there wore different vests, different military branch crests — and yet all were there as a testament to Reynold’s impact on their lives and the lives of other veterans.

Dalton Tom, chair of the Southern Paiute Veterans Association and a Vietnam veteran who served with Reynolds, dressed in Native American regalia, gave the “chanting of the taps” while kneeling next to the casket

The ceremony concluded with a salute by the Marine Corps league having 1 bugler play “Taps,” and six rifleman firing three rounds each.