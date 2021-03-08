2021 NCAA National Player of The Year: Meeting The 9 Deserving Candidates

It’s officially March, and it means that the NCAA season is only a few weeks away. The All Men’s Collegiate Basketball Tournament is back on track after getting suspended because of worldwide lockdowns. On March 14, 2021, the NCAA will launch Selection Sunday, which will name the 68 teams from all participating conferences to play this year’s March Madness.

In line with this, all teams work their best out in the bubble to earn the needed winning percentage. Some of the superstars last season continued to soar high, but some sleepers showed a big comeback. All these things will surely excite all collegiate basketball communities to spectate the 2021 NCAA season.

Aside from the title, one of the recognitions that each team is looking up is the National Player of the Year. It weighs the same as the MVP, which the player gets awarded for his contributions in the current season. As such, let’s meet the players who got the best basketball odds and are candidates for the 2021 NCAA National Player of the Year.

Luka Garza

Awarded in 2020 as the Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten, Luka Garza takes the favorite name to win this year’s National Player of the Year. He worked as a center player for the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 24.3 points per game and 1.8 assists. Aside from that, he has been consistent in all his games, making double-digit scores every time he steps into the court.

Ayo Dosunmu

The Illinois Fighting Illini were doing great as the NCAA bubble’s about to conclude in the next few weeks. Ayo Dosunmu has been an impact player for the team generating 21.0 points per game and 6.3 rebounds. Dosumno joined Illinois in 2018 and was a recipient of Jordan Brand Classic, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, and First -Team All-Big Ten.

Jared Butler

In the Big 12 Conference, the Baylor Bears are taking the top seed and might head on the Selection Sunday effortlessly. The toughness that Jared Butler has shown for this team not only helped them reaped that reward but has made him the most deserving candidate to earn the National Player of the Year. Butler averages 16.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds.

Drew Timm

Playing in his sophomore year for the Gonzaga Bulldogs as forward, Drew Timm also draws attention for this year’s National Player slate. Gonzaga remains undefeated in the West Coast bubble, making them the most competitive team to enter this NCAA season. Looking into his scorecard, Timm averages 7.1 rebounds per game and 18.9 points per match.

Jalen Suggs

Another player from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who are positioned for the National Player of the Year award is Jalen Suggs. His offensive rating lies at 111.2, which is at least 60% accuracy in a two-point range. He entered into the Gonzaga team last year and has shined in today’s bubble despite being a freshman.

Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert is the third player from the Gonzaga Bulldogs that might also deserve the National Player award. Playing for the team in 2017, he has been consistent in his scoring, and today he averages 19.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per match. His present achievements include a two-time First Team All-WCC and WCC Player of the Year.

Jeremiah Robinson

Presently posting an offensive rating percentage of 113.7, Jeremiah Robinson is indeed a candidate for the National Player that NCAA has to consider. Aside from that, he also tallies 7.9 rebounds per match and 15.5 points per game. Some of his recognitions are the 2020 Big East Freshman of the Year and Big East All-Freshman Team.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers are loaded with excellent players this season which includes Trayce Jackson-Davis. Tallying 9.3 rebounds per match and 19.8 points per game, Jackson-Davis’s candidacy for the National Player of the Year is legit.

Cade Cunningham

Taking the 2020 Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Cade Cunningham is one of the leading names for the National Player this year. His versatility and sheer production have contributed a lot to Oklahoma State, who might earn their spot in the Selection Sunday without a doubt.

Takeaway

Like the MVP award, the Year’s National Player focuses on the collegiate basketball performer that shines both on the offensive and defensive sides. This player is scoring remarkably both in the two-point or three-point line and wherever inside the perimeter.

As the March Madness season takes its newest edition on March 14, it will bring another festive and thrilling college basketball match after getting a setback last year. Thus, keep track of the players above as one of them deserves the National Player of the Year by the end of the season.