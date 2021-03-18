A way to watch Hart district sports if you can’t attend the game in person

In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.

Using camera equipment that was put on campuses in partnership authorized the Hart district and the National Federation of High Schools, but managed by the individual school sites, a livestream will allow parents, boosters and fans a chance to watch their favorite high school teams, and cheer them on from the safety of their homes.

The streams are especially helpful with limitations that are being placed on how many attendees the Hart district can allow to watch live sporting events, due to restrictions in place from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Those limitations include:

Two observers from the same household allowed to attend per athlete per event.

No one under the age of 18 is permitted to attend per LADPH guidelines.

Observers are in attendance at competitions for age-appropriate supervision.

A form needs to be completed ahead of time at https://bit.ly/HartDistrictAthleticSpectators.

Up to six household members can be added to the form.

Once the form is submitted, it cannot be modified.

If individuals are not on the list, they can’t attend a game.

Observers are only allowed at competition; they cannot attend scrimmages or practices.

Every school site is making its own arrangements with respect to viewing capabilities, according to Dody Garcia, athletic director for West Ranch High School, adding that West Ranch would be one of the schools participating.

West Ranch High officials notified parents of the arrangements at a meeting last week, she said, adding there was also an abundance of safety information mentioned.

The website where one can check to see if their school has a game or match available for viewing is NFHSNetwork.com. The site has a search space to enter the name of the school, which will then allow you to search and see if there are any events happening live or upcoming.