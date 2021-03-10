Alleged domestic violence incident ends with suspected robbery

An alleged domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended with an arrest on suspicion of assault and robbery charges.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 23500 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia for a report of a grand theft.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument with her boyfriend, the victim was physically assaulted,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “On March 8, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the victim told the suspect she was going to call for law enforcement personnel when the suspect took her phone away.”

Deputies, upon further investigation, reported their belief that, as the suspect and his girlfriend continued to argue, the suspect, a 31-year-old man from Canyon Country, took the victim’s jewelry from her and left the location.

“The suspect was later arrested, with the assistance of (the Los Angeles Police Department) Mission Division, for robbery, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse (and) preventing a person from notifying law enforcement of a crime,” said Arriaga.