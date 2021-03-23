Barger to host another Castaic food distribution

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is hosting another free, drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic on Thursday.

Barger’s office has partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank a few times through the COVID-19 pandemic, each time distributing food to miles-long lines of cars and at least 1,000 families.

“As we work toward recovery for our communities by vaccinating residents and equipping families to safely return to work and school, Los Angeles County is continuing to combat food insecurity,” Barger said. “In partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, we invite Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend our grocery giveaway to ensure local families are fed.”

Thursday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.