Bridge to Home holds ribbon-cutting ceremony, kicks off campaign

Bridge to Home hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to commemorate the completion of the sewer and water hookup to the agency’s site and began a community-wide campaign to raise funds, with a goal of $2.5 million, for the new permanent homeless shelter.

Community leaders joined Bridge to Home in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the sewer and water hookup to their site on Drayton Street, the first step in building the new facility, which is set to be completed fall 2022.

“These buildings have aged beyond their usefulness,” said Tracy Carpentier, chair of Bridge to Home’s board of directors. “Keeping the decaying buildings in working order is a real challenge for us, and there was no hookup to a sewer and no running water.”

The current Bridge to Home shelter consist of multiple portable buildings, which did not have sewer and water utilities. With hopes to build a site that will be able to house 60 beds and eight apartment-style units for families, Bridge to Home kicked off a campaign to raise $2.5 million for the completion of the site, where construction is scheduled to begin in summer.

“We will build a state-of-the-art, permanent shelter right here on Drayton Street,” said Executive Director Mike Foley. “We’ve started this project by providing sewer access and running water for the very first time.”

Frank Schiro, volunteer at the shelter, said to make breakfast at the site, portable skillets and cooking equipment were brought in so residents could be fed.

The agency has also partnered with College of the Canyons to help those who live at the shelter seek resources in higher education, and Carpentier said there are currently 11 residents enrolled at COC and 20 more in the application process.

Other services will also be available for residents at the shelter to assist with home-buying and job preparation.