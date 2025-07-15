Blog

Photos: Walkie Talkie Group tours SCV Sheriff’s Station

Deputy Robert Jensen, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, takes a selfie with members of the Walkie Talkie Communications team from Friendly Valley — an over-55 community in Newhall — who recently took a tour of the station. Courtesy photo.
Twenty members of the Walkie Talkie Communications team from Friendly Valley — an over-55 community in Newhall — took a tour of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Walkie Talkie Group is part of the emergency preparedness community in Friendly Valley. The EPC is committed to ensuring safety and well-being of the community through comprehensive preparedness efforts and effective emergency response strategies. Its primary goal is to foster a resilient community that is prepared for and can recover from emergencies and disasters. The Walkie Talkie Group was formed to provide emergency information to the senior community in Friendly Valley.  Courtesy photos.

