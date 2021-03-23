County modifies health officer order for breweries, classrooms and recreational sports

Public Health officials modified their health officer order Monday to expand indoor business for qualifying breweries and wineries and to decrease required physical distancing in classrooms.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health modified its COVID-19 health officer order to expand indoor dining to breweries, wineries and distilleries that offer meals, allowing them to operate at a 25% capacity and requiring them to follow other restaurant protocols.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals must continue to offer outdoor dining and maintain the Public Health’s safety protocol for breweries.

The order was also modified to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, stating physical distancing between students in a classroom setting can be decreased from 6 feet to 3 feet, but teachers and other faculty members must maintain the 6-foot distance from students.

Other modifications to the health officer order include:

Limited services businesses: open for indoor operations at 50% capacity.

Mental health support groups and spiritual counseling: increased number of in-person participants from 10 to 12.

increased number of in-person participants from 10 to 12. Office-based worksites : limiting capacity for essential indoor operations that cannot be done remotely to 50%.

: limiting capacity for essential indoor operations that cannot be done remotely to 50%. Youth and adult recreational sports:

Limiting any indoor sports activities to 10% of indoor occupancy.

Observers are not permitted for any youth or adult indoor sports activities, including competitions.

Regular testing of players, coaches and staff.

Development and implementation of a return to play safety plan that must be filed with Public Health two weeks prior to indoor activity.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 516

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,214,683

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 9

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,806

Hospitalizations countywide: 750; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 31, 27 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,942

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 20: 282

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,773

Unincorporated – Acton: 458

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 264

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 813

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,663 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 67

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,101

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 326

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185