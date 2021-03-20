County reaches one million fully vaccinated residents

Los Angeles County surpasses the threshold of one million fully-vaccinated residents this week as vaccination efforts ramp up across the county, Public Health officials announced Friday.
After the emergency authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, vaccination rates increased across the county, with a million residents now being fully vaccinated and 3.2 million doses being administered.
“We have some delayed reporting of vaccine numbers this week,” Paul Simon, chief science officer with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said during a press conference Friday. “So, we can anticipate these vaccine numbers to be higher.”
The county is expected to receive 280,000 vaccine doses next week, with 6,000 being from Johnson & Johnson. Simon said the county is expecting an increase of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of March as county officials aim to have enough supply to vaccinate one million people each week.
“We have the (work) force to administer these vaccines. We just need the supply to meet our demands,” Simon said.
Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 756
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,213,288
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 60
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,722
Hospitalizations countywide: 861; 28% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 17: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 26, 15 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 18,869
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 282
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,711
Unincorporated – Acton: 458
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 261
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 812
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,658 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41
Unincorporated – Newhall: 67
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 132
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,099
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 326
Unincorporated – Valencia: 185