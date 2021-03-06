County to designate days for essential workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Starting next week, certain days will be designated for sectors of essential workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Los Angeles County Point of Distribution (POD) sites.

In an effort to vaccinate essential workers across the county, the L.A. County Department of Public Health will begin prioritizing sectors of tier 1B who make appointments to be vaccinated at county-ran sites.

“Those who are working for essential businesses must bring documentation to prove you either live or work in Los Angeles County and are within the eligible sectors to be vaccinated,” said Paul Simon, chief science officer with Public Health.

Starting Monday, vaccination appointments at county-ran sites will be divided as follows:

Food and agriculture workers – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Residents 65 years and older – Wednesday and Friday

Education and childcare – Saturday

Independent schools – Sunday

Emergency services – Wednesday

Vaccine eligibility will expand once again to include those 64 years and younger with serious medical conditions on March 15. Simon said the county is aligning with the state’s recommendations but further planning is needed to ensure integrity is kept during the process.

“It might be best to do this in a healthcare setting,” Simon said. “Since doctors will have patient’s medical history on file, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being easier to store, that might be the best option, but it will be discussed more in the coming days.”

Simon also announced vaccination efforts will greatly expand next week as distribution of the Johnson & Johnson, or also referred to as Janssen, vaccine will be included in the county’s allotment next week.

“There’s been some hesitancy about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but all three vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19,” Simon said.

The county is expected to receive 312,000 vaccines next week, the highest amount LA County has received by far, according to Simon. He added 62% of this allotment will go toward first doses.

To date, more than 2.4 million vaccines have been administered, with 1.6 million LA County residents being fully vaccinated, according to Simon.

The county will also be implementing 50 mobile sites in an effort to vaccinate senior citizens who may otherwise have difficulties getting to vaccination sites.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,110

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,200,120

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 144

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,910

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,341; 32% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 75, 57 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,328

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 268

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,299

Unincorporated – Acton: 452

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 796

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,614 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,063

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 314

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182