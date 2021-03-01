COVID-19: Cases continue to decline countywide

While partially due to a lag in weekend reporting, Los Angeles County reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, which continues to be a welcome sign in slowing virus transmission, county Department of Public Health officials said.

“We’re thankfully returning to average daily case numbers at the levels we saw before the surge,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer added. “These declines are real, and we’re grateful for the choices made and the work done by everyone, individuals and businesses, that is making this possible.”

Over the weekend, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional death related to COVID-19, while Public Health increased the Santa Clarita’s Valley death toll by two, for a total of at least 267 as of Sunday. Henry Mayo’s deaths are not immediately added to the county’s figures.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 987

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,192,895

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 32

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,467

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,578; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 27: 13, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Monday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Feb. 28: 26,081

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCVas of Feb. 28: 267, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,104

Unincorporated – Acton: 447

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,590 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,053

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309

Unincorporated – Valencia: 181