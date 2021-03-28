COVID-19: L.A. County reports only 1 death due to weekend lag

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday, noting the low figures may reflect a lag in weekend reporting:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 538
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,218,225
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 1
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,077
Hospitalizations countywide: 669; 25% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 20, 15 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,090
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 27: 298
Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,878
Unincorporated – Acton: 460
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 267
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 823
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,675 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41
Unincorporated – Newhall: 68
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 128
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,117
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 330
Unincorporated – Valencia: 184