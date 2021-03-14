COVID-19: State eases restrictions for breweries, wineries, distilleries

California Department of Public Health officials released new guidelines, permitting breweries, wineries and distilleries that don’t serve food to resume outdoor operations.

Starting Saturday, these businesses were allowed to reopen outdoors in counties in both purple and red tiers, with modifications, which include requiring reservations, giving patrons a 90-minute time limit and closing service by 8 p.m. Bars must remain closed until the orange, or moderate, tier.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries that serve food are to continue to be under the same rules as restaurants, per Public Health.

The updated health officer order released by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials Friday does not, however, appear to reflect these changes, and it is unclear whether the county will align with the state. County officials were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.

County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 644

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,210,265

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 28

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,474

Hospitalizations countywide: 951; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 36, 30 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,752

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 13: 279

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,628

Unincorporated – Acton: 456

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 260

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 807

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,644 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,092

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 325

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185