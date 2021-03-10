Dealing with Negative App Feedback: 5 Tips

Developers should keep a close eye on reviews. Through feedback, users show what they like and dislike, so apps can be improved to attract more downloads. Positive comments make you feel good, but what should you do with criticism? Discover five key tips for feedback management.

What is the right way to react to disturbing comments? Knowing how to respond to negative app reviews is crucial for your business. You cannot get praise 100% of the time. Dissatisfied users want to feel heard, too. With the right approach, you may turn them into loyal customers.

1. Understand the Value of Negative Reviews

Any product receives negative feedback at least occasionally. While you may be striving for perfection, do not construe a complaint as an attack. If a user leaves a scathing review, it means they care enough to invest their time in sharing the grievance. Perceive any feedback as a statement of care. It is an opportunity for you to make the product better and more popular.

2. Never Get Defensive

Instead of attacking the customer, try to understand and embrace their point of view. Your goal is not to humiliate them. Instead, make them feel heard and respected regardless of their position. These customers are not your enemies, they are your potential supporters. Even when they are clearly in the wrong, you can turn the situation around by showing respect.

3. Acknowledge Their Feelings

However your critics feel, their emotions are perfectly valid. In any case, you should communicate empathy to alleviate the tension. Do not leave them feeling that their feedback was ignored. If you do, you may lose these customers for good. Do not burn the bridges — rebuild them.

4. Give Apologies

Even the most basic apology can go a long way. This works for customer relations just like it works for personal relationships. Your words should communicate your willingness to understand their negative feelings and remedy the situation. You may turn an argument into a conversation, and transform a critic into a fan.

5. Correct the Mistake

Of course, words mean nothing if they are not supported by actions. Take your time to eradicate the bug or defect that caused the grievance. Your response should not only resolve the issue. Think about ways in which you could deliver unexpected additional value.

For example, if a user has complained about deficiencies in the in-app purchase system, why not give them a few free credits or extend their trial period? A thoughtful reaction does require time and resources, but the payoff will be substantial.

The Bottom Line

All companies encounter negative feedback. Never ignore your critics. Instead, hear them out, take action to improve your products, and turn skeptics into loyal fans.

Defensive replies will get you nowhere — they only tarnish your image in the eyes of everyone. Be wiser and use this opportunity to make your audience feel valued.