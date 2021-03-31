Deputy-involved fight prompts use of force probe

A “use of force” investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media showing two Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies fighting a single man was released following a Tuesday night incident in Canyon Country.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station’s official Twitter account released a statement saying they are investigating the incident, which began on Tuesday at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Jakes Way and Daniel Street.

At the beginning of the video, the man appears to be on top of one of the deputies, then is pulled off by the second deputy. The video then shows the man being punched repeatedly, while the two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are on top of him. The people filming the video are audibly upset within their car, asking for the deputies to stop.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed they had responded to a report of a deputy involved in a fight at 6:27 p.m.

“We had a call from the sheriff’s that there was a deputy-involved fight at that intersection,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, who added that there wasn’t much information made available to him about the incident. “The civilian … had some cuts to the face.”

Pittman added the civilian was treated at the scene before being released.

“At this time we don’t have an official statement on it,” said Deputy Tracy Koerner, of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “We’re reviewing the video ourselves.”

Multiple calls — seeking information on what led to the incident — were placed to the SCV Sheriff’s Station between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., but those calls were left unanswered as of the publication of this article.