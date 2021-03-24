Detroit man arrested for allegedly possessing materials used to make a pipe bomb

A Detroit man was arrested in Valencia on Tuesday on the suspicion that he was carrying materials needed to make a pipe bomb.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on the 28200 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, deputies conducting a theft investigation detained a 21-year-old transient from Michigan.

Deputies, upon a search of the suspect, reportedly saw their theft investigation evolve into something larger, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“What started as a theft investigation, led to the recovery of a loaded firearm not registered to the male, additional ammunition, as well as materials used to make a pipe bomb, among other contraband,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The man, identified as Garrett Willacker, an unemployed transient from Detroit, was transported to the Sheriff’s Station and booked at 1:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, possession of material used to make a destructive device, and theft of utility services.

No further details were provided by law enforcement on Wednesday, citing the arrest to be under current investigation.

Willacker was held in lieu of $185,000 bail.