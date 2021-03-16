Garcia to host telephone town halls

Mike Garcia
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, is set to host three telephone town halls, including one for the Santa Clarita Valley. 

The discussions are open to constituents in California’s 25th District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Simi valleys, and are set to provide updates on what Garcia is doing in Washington, as well as take questions from constituents.  

 “I am looking forward to hearing from the people of California’s 25th District at these three upcoming tele-townhalls,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “Town halls provide me the opportunity to stay updated on the issues constituents in California’s 25th District are facing every day. Holding town halls is a priority for me because it helps me better serve my constituents in Congress.”  

Constituents are encouraged to attend the discussion that is closest in proximity to their region of residence, with event details as follows: 

SCV town hall: 7-8 p.m. Monday, March 22 

Simi Valley town hall: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 

Antelope Valley town hall: 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 

To attend each telephone town hall, participants can call in to 833305-1686. Constituents can also call Garcia’s office at 661-568-4855 or contact him online by visiting mikegarcia.house.gov/contact. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

