Henry Mayo administers 1,000 vaccines to local educators

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital planned to administer 1,000 vaccines on Saturday to local educators and school site staff who are in the early stages of having returned to campuses or planning to return to campuses.

The event, which was headed up by pediatricians Dr. Morris Yen and Dr. Mona Shah volunteering their Saturday, was designed to give free vaccines to teachers, staff and administrators from all five local school districts.

Pediatrician, Mona Shah, MD gives COVID-19 vaccinations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Saturday, 030621. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s just to prove how important they are to our community,” said Yen. “If they’re protected, then our kids can start going back to school, living a great life, living a normal life.”

In total, the clinic has administered 21,406 vaccines to the elderly and frontline health care workers. But the teachers and administrators were excited — a little nervous — to receive their potentially lifesaving vaccine.

“I will say that everyone’s been really happy to get their shot; some have been nervous, but everyone’s still been very, very grateful and happy.,” Yen said. “I think they’ve gotten a shot in a long time, but they’re happy to get the shot now.”

Pediatrician, Morris Yen, MD, gives COVID-19 vaccinations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Saturday, 030621. Dan Watson/The Signal

One such teacher standing in line was a Castaic district teacher, Tommy Gillette.

“They set up the vaccines for the teachers, and it was pretty easy to make an appointment,” said Gillette. “I figured I might as well take advantage.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff said the teachers were given a website address that they could easily access and sign up through.

“I mean, I’m just kind of excited to get it over with,” said Gillette. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”