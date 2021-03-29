How to Secure Your Wi-Fi Router and Protect Your Home Network

If you wonder how you can secure your Wi-Fi router and ensure safe home network use, you should read the article. We have described the details to help you deal with the issue.

Easy yet efficient ways to secure home network connection

When you start using Wi-Fi, you should be more careful with personal data. Wi-Fi gives you access to the outer world. It helps you communicate with others and enjoy social life online. But it also puts you in danger. You make it simpler for hackers to access your home network.

Do you know how to secure your Wi-Fi? It is important if you want to feel safe when surfing the Internet. Many of you use a Wi-Fi router to ensure a stable online connection. You may say that a password ensures a secure internet connection. But it doesn’t always work in this way.

You give access to your password without considering additional risks. How do I secure my wifi router? Not all of us pose this important question. Let’s figure out how to secure the network at home easily.

How do I secure my broadband and home network?

There are some indispensable steps that you should do. Some people say that these steps are useless and don’t work. But it is not true. These are the tips that can protect your Internet connection. If you don’t want the intruders to get access to your private data, you should protect yourself.

1. Setup VPN router

Why do you need to setup VPN router? Let’s first learn what a VPN connection is and why it is necessary these days. VeePN is a great tool to protect your online connection. It can easily hide your IP address and protect your data. There is a free plan. You can download it and benefit from basic functions. Or you can use a Pro version trial period to see how great it works.

You may wonder, “What’s my IP?”. And we have the answer. Your IP address provides information about your device and your current location. It can be dangerous if this data is available for strangers or hackers. If you get VPN free, you can hide your IP and protect your home network.

It is the first step that you should think about. Many people underestimate the importance of VPN use. They don’t even get VPN free, not to mention a pro version. They rely on their password and hope for the better. But we advise you to use a secured VPN connection for a safe Internet surf.

2. Sophisticated password

We have already mentioned a password. You need a password to protect your home network. But many people make mistakes when they choose quite a simple and regular password.

The safety of your data depends on the complexity of the password. Therefore, you should create a complicated version of the password. Many people don’t want to think about a sophisticated combination of letters and numbers. But it is an easy task. All you need is to make up a password and note it down on your phone. This way, you won’t forget about the correct combination.

Here we have some more pieces of advice for you. First of all, make sure to limit the list of people who have access to the password. You should give it to the closest people. Second of all, don’t forget to change the password from time to time. It will reduce the risks and make you more confident in your data safety.

3. Admin credentials

When you buy a router, you buy it from a direct manufacturer. In most cases, the companies set the same username and password for their products. Therefore, it is easier for other people to guess what your credentials are.

If you don’t want to risk your data on the Internet, you should change these credentials. They are basic, and they can be easily changed. All you need is to look at the box of the router and find them. They are usually printed on paper.

4. Network name

This is another important aspect. Manufacturers quite often offer the same configurations for multiple users. It makes everything quite easy for hackers. If you don’t change the name of the network, you ease the work for the hacker. He can look up all the necessary information about your Wi-Fi router or signal.

For this reason, you should make it more protected. How can you do it? There are 2 simple steps. First of all, you should change the name of the network. And the second step is to hide the network. You should learn how to do it in the settings of your router. It is an easy process. But it will help you a lot.

5. Firewall is a must

Do WIFI router guards work? Wi-Fi routers accept the signal and help you connect the network. But they can’t protect themselves from hacking attacks. Another piece of advice to secure your Internet connection is to use a firewall.

You may have it on your router. It is necessary to go to the Settings section and see if you have a Firewall function. If you can’t find it on your own, you should contact the support managers. Other users won’t be able to identify your address and intrude into your home network if you use a firewall.

Last Words

What’s my IP, and why should I protect my Wi-Fi connection? We have carefully discussed these questions in the article. You should protect your home network. Look at these tips one more time and use them to ensure data safety.