L.A. County surpasses 22K COVID-19 deaths

In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,823
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,201,866
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 98
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,008
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,264 ;29% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 77, 59 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,405
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 5): 271
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,358
Unincorporated – Acton: 452
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 256
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 798
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,621 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 65
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 132
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,070
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 314
Unincorporated – Valencia: 182