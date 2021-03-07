L.A. County surpasses 22K COVID-19 deaths

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,823

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,201,866

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 98

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,008

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,264 ;29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 77, 59 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,405

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 5): 271 

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,358

Unincorporated – Acton: 452

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 256

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 798

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,621 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 65

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,070

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 314

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182

Caleb Lunetta

