LA County moves to red tier Monday, prompting additional reopening

Los Angeles County has met the metric to move into the red tier, prompting additional reopening of indoor dining at restaurants, movie theaters and campus for seventh- to 12th-grade students, which goes into effect Monday.

L.A. County Public Health officials made the announcement Friday after the adjusted case rate for COVID-19 infections dropped to 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents, with a 3.2% test positivity rate.

The county’s new health officer order will be updated to reflect that:

Museum, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity.

can open indoors at 25% capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios can open indoors at 10% capacity with masking requirement for all indoor activities.

can open indoors at 10% capacity with masking requirement for all indoor activities. Movie theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups.

can open indoors at 25% capacity with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups. Retail and personal care services can increase capacity to 50% with masking required at all times and for all services.

Restaurants can open indoors at 25% max capacity under the following conditions:

8 feet distancing between tables;

One household per table indoors with a limit of 6 people; outdoor dining can accommodate up to 6 people per table from 3 different households.

The HVAC system is in good working order and has been evaluated, and to the maximum extent possible ventilation has been increased.

Public Health strongly recommends that all restaurant employees interacting with customers indoors are provided with additional masking protection (above the currently required face shield over face masks); this can be fit tested N95 masks, KN95 masks, or double masks and a face shield.

In addition, Public Health strongly recommends that all employees working indoors are informed about and offered opportunities to be vaccinated.

Indoor shopping malls can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining.

can increase capacity to 50% with common areas remaining closed; food courts can open at 25% capacity adhering to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining. Institutes of higher education can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the spring semester.

can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the spring semester. Schools are permitted to reopen for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives.

are permitted to reopen for in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12 adhering to all state and county directives. Private gatherings can occur indoors with up to 3 separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. People who are fully vaccinated can gather in small numbers indoors with other people who are fully vaccinated without required masking and distancing.

This is a breaking news story and will updated as more information becomes available.