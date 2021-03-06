Live events, amusement parks set to reopen under new state guidance

New guidance released by the California Department of Public Health will allow live events and amusement parks to reopen outdoors next month, if a county meets the state’s threshold.

Counties can begin to allow fans to attend live performances, sports and amusement parks starting April 1 — with a significantly decreased to capacity — depending on which tier the county is in.

Live performances/sports

Live performances and sports for counties in the purple tier, meaning COVID-19 is widespread in the community, will have to keep capacity scarce, with 100 or fewer attendees, and restricted to regional residents only. Venues would be required to have attendees make reservations and no concession sales are allowed.

Counties in the red tier will be able to hold events at a 20% capacity with limited concession sales. In the orange tier, capacity increases to 33%; and yellow tier capacity is 67%. Events held in red, orange and yellow tiers will be limited to in-state visitors.

Amusement parks

Amusement parks will be able to open in counties in the red tier beginning April 1. Capacity will be capped at 15% for amusement parks in a county in the red tier; 25% in the orange tier; and 35% in the yellow tier.

Attendance to amusement park will be limited to in-state visitors.

Los Angeles County is currently in the purple, or most restrictive tier. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday the county’s adjusted case rate is 7.2 per 100,000 residents and anticipates the county moving into the next tier if the case rate decreases below 7 per 100,000 residents and is maintained at that rate for two weeks.

Public Health officials are also urging county residents to avoid nonessential travel as spring break season begins, adding this season has the potential to cause another surge in the county.