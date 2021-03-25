Local man killed in Acton traffic collision

A Canyon Country man was killed and another Santa Clarita resident was arrested following a traffic collision in Acton Wednesday night.

The man killed, whose name has not yet been released by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, was identified as a 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the other vehicle involved in the collision.

Emily Dominguez, 19, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on the suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing a collision that resulted in the death of her unidentified passenger and the injury to a 59-year-old Palmdale resident.

The collision report filed by the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office early Thursday morning read that the two-vehicle crash was first reported at 7:42 p.m. on Sierra Highway, just north of Mountain Springs Road.

Dominguez, while driving her 1996 Toyota Corolla south on Sierra Highway, is suspected of beginning to drift onto the dirt shoulder of the road and subsequently lost control, investigators said.

“Vehicle (No. 1) traveled across the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane,” said the initial CHP report. “Vehicle (No. 2) collided with the passenger side of Vehicle (No. 1). The right front passenger in Vehicle (No. 1) sustained fatal injuries.”

Investigators said they suspect alcohol was involved in the collision, but said the investigation remains under investigation.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call Wednesday and arrived to find three people reportedly trapped in their vehicles, according to Sean Ferguson, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

However, only Dominguez was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by paramedics, the 59-year-old Palmdale resident driving the MR2 had minor injuries and declined transport. The Canyon Country man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased will be released once the decedent’s next of kin are notified, said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office.