Man arrested in Stevenson Ranch set to be extradited to Minnesota

One of two men arrested in Stevenson Ranch on Monday is set to be extradited to Minnesota to answer to multiple outstanding felony and probation violation warrants.

The incident that led to the arrest of the two men occurred on the 284000 block of Pico Canyon Road at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A deputy patrolling the area observed a vehicle not adhering to vehicle code,” said Arriaga. “During a traffic stop to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy learned the male adult driver was driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for a parole violation.”

During the stop, Arriaga said the deputy on the scene learned the 22-year-old man from Bakersfield is suspected of having eight felony/probation violation warrants from Steele County Detention Center in Minnesota.

The other man, a 25-year-old from Bakersfield, also reportedly had outstanding warrants. Both were transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail, where the 22-year-old is awaiting extradition, Arriaga said.