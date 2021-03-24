Man arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly throwing bike through glass door

A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bike through a sliding glass window.

At approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence on the 28900 block of Silver Saddle Circle in Canyon Country regarding a family disturbance, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the suspect, who was standing outside the residence, took a bicycle and threw it through the glass sliding door,” said Arriaga. “The suspect’s son, who was standing inside the residence, opposite the sliding door, suffered moderate injury.”

A physical fight then reportedly took place between the father and son. The 46-year-old man was eventually arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was treated on the scene by medical personnel.

The father was held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station but released on his own recognizance Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information.