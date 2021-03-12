Man arrested on suspicion of beating passerby, stealing vehicle, fleeing

Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of beating a victim sitting in a vehicle, forcing him from the car and driving away before deputies had a chance to detain him.

At 10:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the 27600 block of Newhall Ranch Road regarding a carjacking, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned as the victim was seated in his vehicle parked in front of the location, a male adult opened the door to his vehicle and began physically assaulting him,” said Arriaga via email on Thursday. “The suspect then forcefully pulled the victim out of his vehicle and continued to physically assault him while a second male adult entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away.”

One of the suspects then hopped into a black sedan, according to investigators, while the other continued to drive the victim’s car. Soon after the initial incident, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the victim’s car being driven by a man.

“When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a brief pursuit initiated,” said Arriaga. “The suspect eventually came to a stop on the 30800 block of San Martinez Road in Val Verde and fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle.”

A foot pursuit began after deputies gave chase.

“Deputies were able to detain the male on the 30800 block of San Martinez Road in Val Verde without further incident,” said Arriaga. “The victim positively identified the male detained as the suspect who assaulted him.”

The suspect, a 21-year-old Val Verde man, was arrested on suspicion of felonious carjacking, battery on a peace officer and evading arrest. The second suspect remained outstanding as of Thursday, Arriaga said.