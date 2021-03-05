Man charged in Canyon Country shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An Agua Dulce man stands accused of shooting a woman sitting in her car in Canyon Country, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.   

Questin Walleman, 32, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharge of firearm with gross negligence, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the D.A.’s office.  

Walleman is next set to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge examines the evidence presented and decides whether there’s enough to merit a trial on the charges. 

Walleman was arrested during a crime-suppression operation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Jan. 22, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station. 

Walleman is reportedly responsible for the shooting of a woman who’d been sitting in her car near the intersection of Medley Ridge and Lost Canyon roads around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 20, Arriaga said.  

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were alerted to a gunshot wound at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 7:30 that evening, after the woman reportedly drove herself to the hospital after being shot, according to sheriff’s officials. 

Walleman was being held in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS