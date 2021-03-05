Man charged in Canyon Country shooting

An Agua Dulce man stands accused of shooting a woman sitting in her car in Canyon Country, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Questin Walleman, 32, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharge of firearm with gross negligence, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the D.A.’s office.

Walleman is next set to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge examines the evidence presented and decides whether there’s enough to merit a trial on the charges.

Walleman was arrested during a crime-suppression operation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Jan. 22, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station.

Walleman is reportedly responsible for the shooting of a woman who’d been sitting in her car near the intersection of Medley Ridge and Lost Canyon roads around 6:50 p.m. Jan. 20, Arriaga said.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were alerted to a gunshot wound at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 7:30 that evening, after the woman reportedly drove herself to the hospital after being shot, according to sheriff’s officials.

Walleman was being held in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.