‘Mayans MC’ production takes over Newhall

“Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC” wrapped up filming this week in Newhall, as the show returned for its third season Tuesday after a more than yearlong hiatus.

“They’re locally based, and they film a lot locally, which is great,” said Monica Harrison, owner of L.A. Film Locations, the representative for the property.

Mock weapons and explosions could be heard in the area on Monday and Tuesday.

“They had a lot of special effects, and it all went really well,” Harrison added.

A large studio production sets up in Newhall Tuesday. March 16, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The filming in the Newhall Crossings area resulted in the closure of the Newhall parking structure, as well as parts of Main and 9th streets, with SCV Sheriff’s Station units on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Cast and crew could also be seen as they were shuttled to and from the base camp, located near Arch and 12th streets, which local resident Courtney Loftus called, “quite the production.”

“Being born and raised in SCV, I actually find it fun and exciting when they film up here,” Loftus added. “They have been really respectful to the residents back here in the canyon, and I appreciate that, especially since I didn’t even hear the gunfire.”

Much of this season, along with both previous seasons, of “Mayans MC” has been filmed in the SCV.