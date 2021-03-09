Rain and slight chance of thunder, hail in SCV forecast

A strong chance of rain and possible chance of thunder and hail are all in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The forecast says a half-inch to inch of rainfall are expected for the SCV starting early Wednesday morning and lasting through the evening, while there is a slight chance of accompanying thunderstorms and hail.

“(Wednesday) is definitely going to be a wet day,” said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist at the NWS. “(In the Santa Clarita Valley) you’re going to see out there probably rain starting early tomorrow morning across the Santa Clarita Valley, continuing through the afternoon, and then tapering off to showers (Wednesday) evening and into Thursday.

“Along with the rain, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, and since we’re having such low snow levels … any thunderstorms that develop could actually produce some hail.”

Thompson added that snow levels would be around 2,500 to 3,000 feet, impacting the Grapevine.

“We’re expecting along the Grapevine-level a potential of 1 to 3 inches of snow,” said Thompson. “Definitely all mountain paths will be impacted by this cold storm, so there will definitely be some travel issues going up the (Interstate 5), through that neck of the woods.”

Thompson said there was a slight chance of the wet weather continuing through Thursday and over the next couple of days for the Santa Clarita Valley.