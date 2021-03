A two-vehicle traffic collision where one of the vehicles rolled off Interstate 5 stalled northbound traffic and sent one person to the hospital Sunday.

The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 5, north of Hasley Canyon Road, in Castaic just after 3 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Olsen.

No parties were trapped in either vehicle, though one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the incident, per fire officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene of an overturned truck that rolled off Interstate 5 in Castaic Sunday afternoon. March 07, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

