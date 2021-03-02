School Day Café extends free meal program to include weekends

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency (School Day Café) has announced its plans to provide nutritious meals to all children including for both Saturday and Sunday.
Weekend meals will be distributed on Fridays during the regular meal service period. You do not need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of these locations.
Each meal bag contains frozen breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. General serving hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays. Free meals will be served at the designated locations until the end of the current school year.
Meals can be picked up at the following locations:
- Castaic Middle School
- Bridgeport Elementary
- Canyon Springs Elementary
- Live Oak Elementary
- Cedarcreek Elementary
- Leona Cox Elementary
- Northlake Hills Elementary
- Emblem Academy
- Mint Canyon Elementary
- Castaic Elementary School
- James Foster Elementary
- Mitchell Elementary
- Meadows Elementary
- Charles Helmers Elementary
- Pinetree Community School
- Newhall Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Sulphur Springs Elementary
- Oak Hills Elementary
- Mountainview Elementary
- Valley View Elementary
- Old Orchard Elementary
- North Park Elementary
- Fair Oaks Ranch Community School
- Peachland Elementary
- Plum Canyon Elementary
- Golden Oak Community School
- Stevenson Ranch Elementary
- Rio Vista Elementary
- Pico Canyon Elementary
- Rosedell Elementary
- Valencia Valley Elementary
- Santa Clarita Elementary
- Wiley Canyon Elementary
- Skyblue Mesa Elementary
- Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary
- Tesoro Del Valle Elementary
- West Creek Academy
For questions or menu and nutritional information, visit https://www.schooldaycafe.org or call 661-295-1574.