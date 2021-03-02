School Day Café extends free meal program to include weekends

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency (School Day Café) has announced its plans to provide nutritious meals to all children including for both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend meals will be distributed on Fridays during the regular meal service period. You do not need to be an enrolled student in order to receive meals at any of these locations.

Each meal bag contains frozen breakfast, lunch, snack and supper. General serving hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays. Free meals will be served at the designated locations until the end of the current school year.

Meals can be picked up at the following locations:

Castaic Middle School

Bridgeport Elementary

Canyon Springs Elementary

Live Oak Elementary

Cedarcreek Elementary

Leona Cox Elementary

Northlake Hills Elementary

Emblem Academy

Mint Canyon Elementary

Castaic Elementary School

James Foster Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Pinetree Community School

Newhall Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

North Park Elementary

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Peachland Elementary

Plum Canyon Elementary

Golden Oak Community School

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary

Tesoro Del Valle Elementary

West Creek Academy

For questions or menu and nutritional information, visit https://www.schooldaycafe.org or call 661-295-1574.