SCV Veteran Center prepares for reopening

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is preparing for the reopening of its Veteran Center, as well as the return of general meetings.

The news comes a year after the center closed its doors in response to the pandemic, with it set to reopen on April 1.

This is set to allow the center to resume its services and continue providing a place where local veterans can go for support, supplies or just somewhere they can spend time and talk with other veterans.

The center has a food pantry, computers, library and referral services for home care, medical and dental services, education, financial and legal services, employment, training and more, as well as access to a part-time veteran service officer (VSO) who can assist veterans in securing benefits from the government.

The collaborative has redesigned the interior of the center to comply with all COVID-19 safety requirements and is set to provide all volunteers and visitors with the necessary personal protective equipment to safely enter and utilize services.

The center is expected to be limited to six visitors at one time, and those interested in picking up food are now expected to complete a form, designating the food items they require, which are then to be bagged by volunteers.

The collaborative is also expected to resume its general monthly meetings via Zoom 1 p.m. Friday, with the following meetings to be held on the third Friday of each month.

The Veteran Center is set to open April 1 and is located at 23222 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. For more information, visit scv-vets.org or call 661-670-8680. Those interested in joining the collaborative can contact Jeff Stabile at [email protected].