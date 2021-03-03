Slight chance of rain heading to Santa Clarita Valley

Mild winds and a slight chance of rain are in the forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service officials.

A storm front moving across Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon has a 40% chance of bringing 0.1 inches of rain to the SCV, with southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The current forecast shows the storm system reaching the Santa Clarita Valley by Wednesday afternoon, but it also predicts more rain falling on the eastern part of Los Angeles County than the northwestern portion.

“You may not get any, but if you do, it will be a light amount,” said Kittell.

NWS models show that the weather will then clear heading into the weekend, but, as of this week, there appears to be another storm front coming in next week. That storm would in theory arrive midweek next week, and continue into the weekend, but Kittell said the models will continually update until then.

“When you get that far out there’s a lot of changes that can happen between now and then,” said Kittell. “But, right now, there’s at least something to hope for for a few days of rain next week.”