Sylmar man identified as person killed in February crash

A Sylmar man was identified as the person killed in a fiery crash in Newhall last month.

Vincent Reyes, 24, of Sylmar was found dead on arrival by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responding to a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Clampitt Road on Feb. 24, according to Lt. Lee of the L.A. County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office, who declined to give her first name.

Officials on the scene that night had been told that at least one person had been reported trapped after a single vehicle had veered off the road and burned in a ditch nearby.

No additional transports or injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and no other vehicles were reportedly involved.

The exact cause of the collision was not immediately available as of the publication of this article. The coroner’s office official report, available on its website, said the manner of death was an accident and the cause of death was listed as blunt trauma.