Three suspected robberies, pursuit ends with arrest

One suspected robbery became three and a vehicle pursuit when Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a string of robberies reported in the Canyon Country and Newhall areas Saturday.

Approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies apprehended the unidentified suspect after robberies at AMPM stores on Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue and an attempted robbery at a 76 gas station on Lyons Avenue, according to Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect allegedly was carrying “simulated weapons,” or objects that victims were led to believe were weapons, to take items and flee the scene, according to officials.

Following his third alleged robbery, deputies located the suspect and after a short pursuit were able to detain him.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the suspect, but did say that he was uncooperative at the time of his arrest.

He’s being held on suspicion of robbery, according to station officials.